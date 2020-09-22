The 2020-2021 Supreme Court Preview

ACS will host its annual panel discussion at which a diverse group of experts will offer their insights previewing the Supreme Court Term that will begin October 5th.

Panelists will also reflect on the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and what her absence will mean for the country, this term and into the future.

Welcome Remarks:

Russ Feingold, ACS President

Panelists:

Kimberly Atkins, Senior Opinion Writer, The Boston Globe, Moderator

Katherine Franke, James L. Dohr Professor of Law and Director, Center for Gender and Sexuality Law, Columbia Law School

Elbert Lin, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, and former Solicitor General of West Virginia

Jeannie Rhee, Partner, Paul Weiss

Paul Smith, Vice President, Litigation & Strategy, Campaign Legal Center

The American Constitution Society is a State Bar of California approved CLE provider. This event has been approved for 1.5 hours of California MCLE credit.

As the nation's leading progressive legal organization, ACS is committed to ensuring that all aspects of our events are accessible and enjoyable for all. If you require any accommodations, please contact us at info@acslaw.org.